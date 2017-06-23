Saskatoon robbery foiled when worker disarms thief by hitting him with metal rod

A robbery attempt in Saskatoon was apparently foiled when an employee disarmed the suspect.

Police said a masked man forced his way in the back door of a business by pointing a handgun at the employee.

READ MORE: Regina, Saskatoon Police charge seven after drug trafficking investigation

They said there was a fight and the employee disarmed the man by hitting him with a metal rod.

The man fled empty-handed in a brown four-door car.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

The employee was unharmed, but police said the suspect may be injured and might seek medical attention.

READ MORE: Shooting sends man to a Saskatoon hospital

The man is described as approximately six-foot-2 and may be between 35 and 45 years old.

Police said they don’t recommend people take matters into their own hands and physically confronting suspects.

The investigation is continuing.