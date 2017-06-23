Crime
June 23, 2017 9:27 pm
Updated: June 25, 2017 5:26 pm

Saskatoon robbery foiled when worker disarms thief by hitting him with metal rod

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatoon police say there was a fight and an employee disarmed a man by hitting him with a metal rod.

File / Global News
A A

A robbery attempt in Saskatoon was apparently foiled when an employee disarmed the suspect.

Police said a masked man forced his way in the back door of a business by pointing a handgun at the employee.

READ MORE: Regina, Saskatoon Police charge seven after drug trafficking investigation

Story continues below

They said there was a fight and the employee disarmed the man by hitting him with a metal rod.

The man fled empty-handed in a brown four-door car.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

The employee was unharmed, but police said the suspect may be injured and might seek medical attention.

READ MORE: Shooting sends man to a Saskatoon hospital

The man is described as approximately six-foot-2 and may be between 35 and 45 years old.

Police said they don’t recommend people take matters into their own hands and physically confronting suspects.

The investigation is continuing.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Assiniboine Drive
BB Gun
Handgun
metal rod
Robbery
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Robbery
Warman Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News