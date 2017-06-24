Regina, Saskatoon Police charge seven after drug trafficking investigation

Seven people have been charged after Saskatoon and Regina police arrested many in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Between June 21st and 23rd, the Regina Police Service Drug working alongside investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division, and Saskatoon Police Service conducted drug enforcement sweeps in the city of Regina.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested in Saskatoon on June 21st. Police found a substantial amount of Canadian currency during a traffic stop.

As a result of the traffic stop in Saskatoon, five Regina homes were subject to a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on June 21st.

Six people were arrested during the search warrant. Three males were charged for several offences in the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

On June 23rd, police did further drug enforcement searches. One male was arrested from a home that was subject to another search warrant.

During the investigation police found cocaine, marijuana, a firearm, ammunition, Canadian currency and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Police are not releasing names at this time.