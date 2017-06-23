Features
June 23, 2017 8:29 pm

Is the Canada 150 commemorative Canada Dry can un-Canadian?

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: There's some controversy over a commemorative Canadian can. As Jill Croteau reports -- a popular brand of ginger ale has released a unique souvenir but failed to include one specific Canadian culture.

A A

Many are calling it a shameful oversight — the exclusion of Indigenous languages from a Canada Dry commemorative can of pop.

The popular brand of ginger ale is releasing souvenir cans honoring the country’s 150th birthday. Among the six different cans, one is meant to acknowledge diversity. Many languages are crafted on the can, all translating one word: celebrate.

READ MORE: Canada at 150: Many indigenous people see little reason to celebrate

However, some Canadians are not represented, as Indigenous languages were left off the celebratory cans.

Canada Dry commemorative can

Jill Croteau

Story continues below

Casey Eaglespeaker is proud of his Blackfoot heritage, and said the soft drink company should have included Aboriginal languages.

“If you want to look at the true history of Canada, you have to start with Indigenous people,” Eaglespeaker said.

“We’re not some entity outside Canadian society — we are a part of it.”

One woman posted on her frustrations over the can on Facebook, writing that she sent an email to the company to complain.  She wrote that a representative told her “there’s a lot of languages in Canada we celebrate,” and followed up by sending her a coupon for a free can of pop.

READ MORE: Group hoping to use Canada 150 to document under-representation of women

Deserae Yellow Horn is also Aboriginal and said, too was offended by the exclusion.

“It’s complete and utter ignorance, and completely ignoring the fact that you have these people who are a large part of Canada.” Yellow Horn said.

“It’s kind of tragic that we’re continuously excluded despite being a large part of Canadian history.”

Global News made multiple attempts to reach a spokesperson from Canada Dry for comment, but calls and emails went unanswered.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada 150
Canada 150 Canada Dry Can
Canada 150 Canada Dry Indigenous
Canada 150 Ginger Ale
Canada 150 Ginger Ale Can
Canada 150 Indigenous Languages
Canada 150 Pop Can
Canada Dry
Canada Dry Canada 150
ginger ale
Indigenous
Indigenous Languages
Languages

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News