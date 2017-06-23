Is the Canada 150 commemorative Canada Dry can un-Canadian?

Many are calling it a shameful oversight — the exclusion of Indigenous languages from a Canada Dry commemorative can of pop.

The popular brand of ginger ale is releasing souvenir cans honoring the country’s 150th birthday. Among the six different cans, one is meant to acknowledge diversity. Many languages are crafted on the can, all translating one word: celebrate.

READ MORE: Canada at 150: Many indigenous people see little reason to celebrate

However, some Canadians are not represented, as Indigenous languages were left off the celebratory cans.

Casey Eaglespeaker is proud of his Blackfoot heritage, and said the soft drink company should have included Aboriginal languages.

“If you want to look at the true history of Canada, you have to start with Indigenous people,” Eaglespeaker said.

“We’re not some entity outside Canadian society — we are a part of it.”

One woman posted on her frustrations over the can on Facebook, writing that she sent an email to the company to complain. She wrote that a representative told her “there’s a lot of languages in Canada we celebrate,” and followed up by sending her a coupon for a free can of pop.

READ MORE: Group hoping to use Canada 150 to document under-representation of women

Deserae Yellow Horn is also Aboriginal and said, too was offended by the exclusion.

“It’s complete and utter ignorance, and completely ignoring the fact that you have these people who are a large part of Canada.” Yellow Horn said.

“It’s kind of tragic that we’re continuously excluded despite being a large part of Canadian history.”

Global News made multiple attempts to reach a spokesperson from Canada Dry for comment, but calls and emails went unanswered.