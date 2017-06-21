Group hoping to use Canada 150 to document under-representation of women

As Canada 150 approaches, one group is hoping to use the country’s sesquicentennial to address what it says is an under-representation of women in the community.

March On Vancouver Organizer Samantha Monckton says when it comes to murals, plaques, memorials and other civic installations, women are hard to find.

Show us your examples in #vancouver where women are represented or NOT! hashtag it with #completingthestory so we can keep track. :D pic.twitter.com/3ymI3OFFhe — March On Vancouver (@MarchOnVan) June 19, 2017

“If you walk home tonight, have a look around the streets around you’ll notice it’s like ‘hmmm… seems to be something lacking,’ and the more you look at it, the less you see,” she said.

With Canada in the spotlight as the 150th anniversary of Confederation bears down, Monckton is encouraging people to have a bit of fun with the issue, by transforming it into a bit of a scavenger hunt.

Over 90% of the murals and statues in Trail, BC depict men. #completingthestory pic.twitter.com/qpTnwMNtoB — Completing the Story (@completingstory) June 19, 2017

She’s encouraging people in different communities to start taking photos with female memorials using then posting them with the hashtag #CompletingTheStory.

“It would be great if we could obviously have more memorials and plaques and statues and murals and other things like that as we approach Canada 150,” she said.

“It would be really good to make sure that we’ve been recognizing the contributions that women have been making in Vancouver, we have a little bit, but you know, obviously there is always room for improvement.”

She says once they have an inventory of photos, they’ll be approaching the city with ideas to make the community more diverse.