Stephen Scalise out of intensive care after being injured in Virginia GOP shooting

Steve Scalise, the Louisiana congressman shot last week at a U.S. congressional baseball team practice, is no longer in the intensive care unit of the hospital where he is being treated, a source familiar with his condition said on Friday.

Scalise was shot in the hip on June 14 when a lone gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for an annual charity game against the Democrats. He entered the hospital in critical condition and has undergone several surgeries.

READ MORE: Gunman who shot Congressman Steve Scalise had no target in mind: FBI

The source said Scalise left the ICU late on Thursday, but that there was no update from the hospital on Scalise’s condition. On Wednesday, the hospital said Scalise had been upgraded to fair condition and was showing signs of improvement.

Matt Mika, a lobbyist wounded in the same shooting at an Alexandria, Virginia ball field, is now in good condition, according to a Tweet from Washington ABC News affiliate WJLA.

WJLA reported in the Tweet that Mika, a Tyson Foods lobbyist, was visited in his hospital room by Jayson Werth, a star player for Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals.

Scalise is the No. 3 Republican in the House. He, Mika and others were shot or otherwise injured in a mass shooting carried out by James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, who later died in the hospital of gunshot wounds.

The FBI, which investigated the incident, said on Wednesday that Hodgkinson did not post online any threats against or references to members of Congress before the attack.

READ MORE: Steve Scalise’s condition upgraded from ‘critical’ to ‘serious’ condition

The agent said authorities found a laptop computer, a cell phone and a digital camera in Hodgkinson’s car after the incident, and 200 rounds of ammunition in a storage locker Hodgkinson had rented in April in Alexandria.

The shooting occurred as 25 to 30 Republican members of the House and Senate had gathered for an early morning practice a day before the annual charity game.