Winnipeg casting call for Hollywood film starring Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern

WINNIPEG – Local actors could soon have a chance to rub shoulders with Hollywood Stars Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern and Diane Kruger.

The film, JT, is shooting in Winnipeg in July and a local casting company has put out a call for actors.

Joey Ritchie, a casting associate with Jim Heber Casting, said producers are looking for as many as 30 actors and some roles will include lines.

Auditions are scheduled for June 29 with shooting to take place between July 17 and August 21.

Manitoba actors are asked to contact the casting company directly.

According to IMDb, JT will tell the true story of the JT Leroy hoax. JT is the literary persona created by a writer who pretended for six years to be a man who identifies as transgender.

In it’s news release the casting company listed Winnipeg based Buffalo Gal Productions as a co-producer.