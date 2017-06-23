Justin Bieber ‘Latin King’ ad pulled from Spotify

Is it too late now to say sorry? Spotify has pulled their controversial ad that referred to Justin Bieber as a “Latin King.”

In the latest string of controversies surrounding Bieber’s summer hit remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito, Spotify ran an ill-advised sponsored post in social feeds that had many people calling the company out.

The ad read: “Justin Bieber. Now Latin King.”

Many people on Twitter were calling for Spotify to take the ad down, considering Bieber has not been able to perform the song due to his disinterest in learning the Spanish lyrics.

dear @Spotify , take this down. this is disrespectful. I'm sure we all agree. -sincerely,

ALL LATINXS. pic.twitter.com/GZ56lzHncn — paletero papi (@pablocurates) June 14, 2017

@Spotify can you explain to me how in the world is @justinbieber "The Latin King" when he isn't even Latin in the first place?! 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Aileen C (@aileennc_) June 14, 2017

After being called out, Spotify deleted the ad and responded with a statement.

“We made a creative decision to feature Justin Bieber in our ad because we wanted to celebrate Despacito as a key cultural moment when music genres cross over,” a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement to New York Daily News. “We realized that this could be seen as culturally insensitive so we have pulled those ads.”

The Despacito remix featuring Bieber is currently at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 playlist. The original version is sitting at No. 14.

Last week, a displeased Bieber fan threw a shoe at the singer when he refused to sing Despacito on stage at the Summerburst festival in Stockholm.

While on stage, fans begged Bieber to perform the Spanish song. “I can’t do that specifically,” the 23-year-old pop sensation told the crowd. “I don’t know the words… I can’t do it.”

Weeks ago, Bieber revealed that he couldn’t recall the words to his remix of the hit song. He made up his own lyrics and began singing, “I don’t know the words so I say Dorito.”

"i don't know the words so i say dorito" KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK EU TE VENERO JUSTIN BIEBER pic.twitter.com/DEA7qM8D5n — mare (@biebeart) May 24, 2017

Fonsi, who sings the main vocals on the hit track, stuck up for Bieber recently. On June 15, he told ABC Radio: “I mean, obviously I would love for him to … learn it.

“I don’t blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that’s not his main language.”

He also praised Bieber for choosing to sing the lyrics in Spanish, despite being offered to record the song in English.

“He had a chance to record the chorus in English, we had a full English lyric and he decided to take the time to record it in Spanish because he wanted to keep the originality of the song,” Fonsi added.

“So I actually applaud the fact that he took the time in the recording studio to do it and he did a great job.”