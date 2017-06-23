Crash involving Winnipeg police cruiser sends 3 to hospital

Three people, including a pair of Winnipeg police officers, were sent to hospital Thursday night following a crash in Transcona.

It happened at around 7:45 p.m. at Regent Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard while police were responding to a “high priority incident.”

A Winnipeg police spokesperson said the marked policed cruiser had its lights and sirens on when the crash happened.

The two officers were taken to hospital in stable condition, but have since been released. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.