COMMENTARY: LaVar just can’t let Lonzo enjoy his NBA draft moment

Most every great story has a villain.

For every Harry Potter there’s a Voldemort, Batman has The Joker, and Darth Vader is the dark to Luke Skywalker’s light.

There have been some great villains over the years in the world of sports too, including the likes of Dennis Rodman, Alex Rodriguez and Tonya Harding, just to name a few.

Enter LaVar Ball, the father of newly minted L.A. Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball.

LaVar is best known for being, perhaps, the most outspoken parent of an athlete in the history of sports.

His outlandish comments include saying Lonzo is “better than Steph Curry,” and “Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.”

As expected, Lonzo Ball was selected 2nd overall by Los Angeles in last night’s NBA Draft.

It was a great moment for Lonzo, a thrill of a lifetime, but LaVar had to open his mouth again.

He just couldn’t let his son have this moment.

LaVar said Lonzo will take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year, and of course, Twitter erupted.

The responses included a tweet from Sixers player Joel Embid, who told his teammate Ben Simmons to “Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

LaVar can’t rewind what he’s done, but it’s time to take a step back and let Lonzo be Lonzo.