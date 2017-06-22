Defence not calling any evidence in Shawn Douglas murder trial

Defence lawyers for the three men accused of killing Shawn Douglas have decided not to call any evidence.

Closing arguments are expected Monday as both the Crown and defence have now wrapped up their case.

The 13-person jury sat in the jury box for less than five minutes as Justice Janet McMurtry dismissed them Thursday afternoon.

Johnathon Peepeetch, Dennis Thompson and Joshua Wilson are charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 54-year-old man. The Crown believes the three men beat and killed Douglas in a bush on Aug. 7, 2014.

The lengthy trial had been scheduled for six weeks. A total of 38 witnesses have testified.