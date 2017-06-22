Police searching for missing Vernon woman

Vernon RCMP are searching for 38 year-old Crystal Cornish.

According to police, Cornish was last seen June 1 at 9 p.m. at Aberdeen House.

Cornish is described as a Caucasian woman with long dark brown/red hair. She is 5ft 3″ tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and is missing a front tooth.

Police are concerned for Cornish’s health and well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Cornish’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

Police recommend that you do not approach Cornish but call the RCMP at (250)545-7171.