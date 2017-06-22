Connor McDavid chosen for cover of EA Sports NHL 18 video game

Connor McDavid was already having a spectacular year – and then it got even better. The 2017 NHL MVP has been selected to grace the cover of the EA Sports NHL 18 video game.

“Amazing to be on the cover of #NHL18,” the 20-year-old Edmonton Oilers captain posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

McDavid said to appear on a cover that has previously featured so many players he respects and admires is very exciting.

“It’s very cool,” McDavid told 630 CHED on Thursday. “Certainly as a kid growing up I was a big hockey fan, I had all the games and played all of them: on the computer, on the GameCube, and then, as the technology kind of evolved, on the Xbox and what not.

“So I’m definitely a huge fan of the games and to be on the cover … it’s awesome.”

The honour came the same day McDavid won the Hart Trophy as most valuable player at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, along with the Ted Lindsay Award — which goes to the most outstanding player as voted on by members of the NHL Players’ Association — and was also presented with the Art Ross Trophy for being the league’s leading scorer this season.

EA says NHL 18 is built to deliver the speed, skill, and creativity of today’s young new NHL through “creative attack” controls and the all-new “defensive skill” stick.

There’s a new “3-on-3 NHL THREES” mode that EA says introduces fast-paced, arcade-inspired action and, in franchise mode, the expansion draft feature lets fans be the first to play as the Vegas Golden Knights, or create and draft their very own 32nd NHL team from the ground up.

“There’s a huge shift in the sport of hockey right now, where a new generation of young players are bringing more speed, skill and creativity to the game than we’ve ever seen,” said Sean Ramjagsingh, the lead producer NHL 18.

“NHL 18 is all about capturing everything that’s great about the new NHL.”

NHL 18 will be available on Sept. 15 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers will open their 2017-18 season on Wednesday, Oct. 4, when they will host the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place.