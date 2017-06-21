Oilers’ Connor McDavid caps huge year with Hart Trophy win

Just two years into his NHL career, Connor McDavid has earned his spot as one of the greats in the NHL.

The Edmonton Oilers captain won the Hart Trophy as most valuable player Wednesday night at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas. McDavid, 20, was the top scorer in the league after racking up 100 points in 82 games. He sparked the Oilers to their first playoff berth since 2006. The other finalists were Pittsburgh centre Sidney Crosby and Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

McDavid is the first Oiler to win the Hart since Mark Messier in 1990. Wayne Gretzky took home the Hart eight times while with Edmonton, every year from 1980 – 1987. Gretzky presented McDavid with the Hart Trophy.

McDavid also captured the Ted Lindsay Award, which goes to the most outstanding player as voted on by members of the NHL Players’ Association. Crosby and San Jose defenceman Brent Burns were the other finalists.

As the league’s leading scorer, McDavid was presented with the Art Ross Trophy.

The accolades didn’t stop there. He was revealed as the cover athlete for the EA Sports NHL 18 video game. Further, he received votes for the Lady Byng (sportsmanship) and Selke (best defensive forward) Trophies.

Two other Oilers were finalists for awards. Peter Chiarelli finished second to Nashville’s David Poile in voting for General Manager of the Year. Todd McLellan was third for the Jack Adams, given to coach of the year. John Tortorella of Columbus won. Toronto’s Mike Babcock was second.