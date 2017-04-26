Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McLellan finalist for Jack Adams Award

Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

He’ll be vying to become the second Oilers bench boss to win the award. Glen Sather took home the honour after the 1985/86 season.

McLellan, 49, is in his second season as the Oilers coach. He guided them to a 33-point improvement (70 to 103) from 2015/16. They finished 29th overall in his first season but jumped all the way up to eighth this year.

READ MORE: Oilers’ Todd McLellan marks 700th game as NHL coach

The other finalists are Mike Babcock of the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

McLellan was also finalist in 2009 when he was coach of the San Jose Sharks.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers make playoffs for 1st time since 2006: What’s changed in the last 11 years?

The NHL awards will be given out June 21 in Las Vegas.