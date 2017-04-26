Edmonton sports

April 26, 2017 7:34 pm

Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McLellan finalist for Jack Adams Award

By Reid Wilkins 630 CHED

Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan calls over a player while playing against the St. Louis Blues during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday October 15, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

He’ll be vying to become the second Oilers bench boss to win the award. Glen Sather took home the honour after the 1985/86 season.

McLellan, 49, is in his second season as the Oilers coach. He guided them to a 33-point improvement (70 to 103) from 2015/16. They finished 29th overall in his first season but jumped all the way up to eighth this year.

The other finalists are Mike Babcock of the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

McLellan was also finalist in 2009 when he was coach of the San Jose Sharks.

The NHL awards will be given out June 21 in Las Vegas.

