Edmonton Oilers’ Peter Chiarelli named finalist for NHL GM of the year

Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli has been named one of three finalists for the National Hockey League’s GM of the year award.

The other two GMs up for the award are Pierre Dorion with the Ottawa Senators and David Poile with the Nashville Predators.

Among Chiarelli’s significant acquisitions this year was defenceman Adam Larsson, who was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils for former first overall draft pick Taylor Hall. Larsson proved to be a key fixture in the team’s 2017 playoff run.

The Oilers GM also brought in power forward Milan Lucic, who played for the Bruins during his time in Boston.

Chiarelli was hired by the Edmonton Oilers in the spring of 2015 after another disappointing season for the team. Before joining the Oilers, he spent nine years as general manager for the Boston Bruins. His tenure included a Stanley Cup win for Boston in 2011.

The nod for Chiarelli comes as head coach Todd McLellan is up for the Jack Adams Award for the NHL’s coach of the year.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is up for the Hart Trophy for the league’s most valuable player. The 20-year-old was named this year’s Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL’s scoring leader by posting 100 points.

The NHL awards will be given out June 21 in Las Vegas.