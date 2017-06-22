Crime
June 22, 2017 12:07 pm
Updated: June 22, 2017 12:09 pm

Halifax police ask for public’s assistance in investigation of Chelsie Probert’s homicide

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into the homicide of Chelsie Probert, who died on this Dartmouth path on June 6, 2017

Cory McGraw/Global News
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate the homicide of 18-year-old Chelsie Probert.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a female in medical distress at a path between Wyse Road and Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth at 10 p.m on June 6, 2017.

Officers located Probert who was immediately transported to hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators are interest in speaking to anyone who may have been on the pathway or the area around the pathway that night between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.

 

 

