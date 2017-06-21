RCMP search for Langley tree thief

Langley RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into Cedar Rim Nursery Saturday and stole trees worth between $1,000 and $2,000.

Cedar Rim owner Russ Bruce said thefts have become more frequent recently, and they have lost $6,000 to $8,000 in products.

“It’s become more of an epidemic in Langley and across the Lower Mainland,” Russ said. “The last couple thefts have been pretty brazen. Twice at night and even once during the day.”

Russ claims that that high demand for landscapers, coupled with higher costs, has led consumers to seek landscapers online.

“People are advertising themselves on Craigslist and Kijiji, and a lot of companies are starting to advertise on these websites,” he said. “With the increase in developers and demand for landscaping, companies are getting really backed up. Many people are going that route and creating a market for people to steal products.”

Russ is warning consumers to be wary of hiring landscapers online.

“It’s not just us, but landscapers of all sorts. They’re planting up medians and finding half their product gone as well.”

RCMP describe the suspect as a Caucasian man who was wearing a blue hoodie, dark baseball hat, black sunglasses and light gardening gloves.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to identify the suspect to please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.