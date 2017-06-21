Body found in burned vehicle north of Squamish

Squamish RCMP found the body of an unidentified man inside a burned vehicle.

Investigators have determined the death to be a homicide.

The vehicle was identified as a 2000 red GMC Yukon XL located on the Cheekye Forest Road just north of Squamish.

“Due to the difficulty of fire investigations and the suspicious nature of the incident IHIT was engaged from the onset,” Squamish RCMP Cpl. Sascha Banks said in a statement.

Squamish RCMP is working in partnership with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the BC Coroners Service.

Police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity on the Cheekye Forest Road between June 13 and June 14 contact police.

Anyone with information on the victim or the vehicle is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or at Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)