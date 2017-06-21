2 men charged in Calgary dial-a-dope operation: police

Calgary police have laid charges against two men accused of selling drugs through a dial-a-dope operation.
The charges come following a two-month-long drug trafficking investigation.
Police said a warrant was executed at a home in the 300 block of Garry Crescent B.E. on June 15, at which time a loaded 9-millimetre handgun was recovered as well as drugs including ecstasy, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.
Cory Cromwell, 33, and Dylan Cox, 24, both of Calgary each face numerous drug and weapon-related offences.
