June 21, 2017 1:35 pm

Helium balloon causes power outage in downtown Edmonton

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

A helium balloon knocked out power to a large portion of Edmonton’s core late Wednesday morning.

As of 11:15 a.m., power was out from 103 Street to 119 Street between 105 and 111 avenues. Edmonton police has officers directing traffic at a number of intersections.

The area affected by a power outage June 21, 2017.

Credit: Google Maps

It’s expected that the power will be out for several hours, so drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come…

