Helium balloon causes power outage in downtown Edmonton
A helium balloon knocked out power to a large portion of Edmonton’s core late Wednesday morning.
As of 11:15 a.m., power was out from 103 Street to 119 Street between 105 and 111 avenues. Edmonton police has officers directing traffic at a number of intersections.
It’s expected that the power will be out for several hours, so drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
