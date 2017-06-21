Trevor Asapace sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of Ronald Kay

A Regina man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of Ronald Matthew Kay.

Trevor Asapace was in a Regina courtroom Wednesday where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death.

Kay was considered a cold case until Asapace confessed to police about the murder.

Kay was the subject of a missing persons report after he was last seen on Nov. 10, 2013 at a Saskatchewan Roughriders football game.

Asapace’s lawyer Noah Evanchuk called the sentence ‘unprecedented’.

More to come…..