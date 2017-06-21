Trevor Asapace sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of Ronald Kay
A Regina man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of Ronald Matthew Kay.
Trevor Asapace was in a Regina courtroom Wednesday where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death.
Kay was considered a cold case until Asapace confessed to police about the murder.
Kay was the subject of a missing persons report after he was last seen on Nov. 10, 2013 at a Saskatchewan Roughriders football game.
Asapace’s lawyer Noah Evanchuk called the sentence ‘unprecedented’.
More to come…..
