Alberta man charged by SPCA presents plan to open dog-breeding facility

A man charged with failing to properly care for over 200 animals is appearing in Vulcan County chambers Wednesday morning to present his application for a kennel development permit.

The Alberta SPCA said 131 dogs, 62 rabbits, eight cats and three tortoises were seized from Tyler “Ty” Marshall’s Alberta property in late April. The SPCA alleges the animals were determined to be in distress.

“It wasn’t food and water – it was other issues related to health – untreated medical issues and ventilation,” SPCA spokesperson Roland Lines told Global News Tuesday.

Two of the dogs seized in the case had parvovirus and had to be put down in April. A third dog tested positive but was in the early stages and was treated at an off-site clinic. As a precaution, the Calgary Humane Society temporarily closed its doors to disinfect the area and minimize the chance of the disease spreading.

Marshall released a statement through his lawyer Tuesday night (scroll down to read the full statement), saying he has been diligent in his efforts to resolve “this dispute with the Alberta SPCA” concerning the seizure. He said he will vigorously contest the charges he faces.

Marshall used to own Animal House in Okotoks, which eventually closed. Wednesday, he put forward an application for a development permit for a large kennel area to run a dog-breeding facility in Vulcan County.

A handful of protesters also attended the Vulcan County municipal planning commission.

In his application, a June 5 letter signed by Marshall says he operates a breeding and brokerage business involving dogs and puppies at his parents’ property northeast of Vulcan.

“I have a standing population of breeding dogs, of varying types,” he wrote. “They are housed here for breeding purposes; their puppies are sold retail and wholesale. I am also a broker, other breeders will sell me puppies at wholesale, I will then resell them.”

The Calgary Humane Society put out a statement Tuesday, saying it opposes Marshall’s application and plans to share its concerns with Vulcan town council.

Marshall’s next court appearance related to the charges is June 26 in Lethbridge.

