Public asked to stay away from Calgary Humane Society due to deadly parvovirus outbreak

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) has been forced to close its doors until further notice due to a deadly canine outbreak.

The society said two dogs have already been euthanized due to the severity of the illness, parvovirus.

A dog that tested positive for the disease was brought in from out of town on April 24.

“Another dog that came in with the first dog tested positive for canine parvovirus,” Sage Pullen McIntosh with CHS said. “It can be a very horrible disease for the dog so our only option was to euthanize them.”

Staff said all the animals that came in contact with the dog – or who were in the holding area – are under quarantine to ensure the disease does not spread.

Canine parvovirus is an extremely contagious and painful disease that is difficult to treat. Staff are deep cleaning any potentially affected areas as well as monitoring all of the animals for signs of the disease.

“We’re not having people come in to the facility at this time so we can ensure we do that full deep clean,” Pullen McIntosh said. “There’s a low risk to the public but we want to take every precaution.”

CHS said the infected dog was in the shelter for less than 24 hours and arrived after the shelter’s adoption event over the weekend.

They said people who adopted a dog on or before closing time on Monday, would not have been exposed and added the risk to any vaccinated dogs is extremely low.

Symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, lethargy and lack of appetite.

Anyone with concerns about their dog’s health is asked to contact their veterinarian.