Man charged after massive animal seizure applies to start dog-breeding facility in Alberta

A man who had 131 dogs, 62 rabbits, eight cats and three tortoises seized from his Alberta property for failure to properly care for them has applied to start a dog-breeding facility in the southern county of Vulcan, the Alberta SPCA confirmed.

Two of the dogs seized in the case also had parvovirus and had to be put down in April. A third dog tested positive but was in the early stages and was treated at an off-site clinic. As a precaution, the Calgary Humane Society temporarily closed its doors to disinfect the area and minimize the chance of the disease spreading.

“They were seized because they were determined to be in distress,” SPCA spokesperson Roland Lines told Global News.

“It wasn’t food and water – it was other issues related to health – untreated medical issues and ventilation.”

Lines said charges were laid under the Animal Protection Act on April 28 against Tyler Marshall. He said the applicant used to own Animal House in Okotoks, which eventually closed. The application put forward would include sales from that property, Lines said.

Vulcan County development officer Anne Erickson said Marshall’s development request is for 200 adult dogs and 50 puppies per week. She added the county could set a cap on the number of animals.

Lines said the owner is pursuing civil action in the case, which prevented the SPCA from adopting the animals out.

The pets have been in custody since April 24 and remained there Tuesday at a cost of $300,000 to the Calgary Humane Society and the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS), to date. But Marshall wants them back, Lines said.

“We have been undergoing legal procedures around what might happen to them,” Lines said, noting the SPCA has no role in the licence application.

An independent assessment done on the property as part of a consent order by the court was executed on June 14, which sets limits on the numbers of animals Marshall can have at the property, Lines said, adding the details are still being interpreted.

The next court appearance for Marshall is June 26 in Lethbridge.

“We are hopeful that most of [the animals] will no longer be his property in a few days,” Lines said.

Marshall did not immediately return a request for comment.