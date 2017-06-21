Kirkland launches bookshare next to Lantier House

Kirkland has joined at least two other municipalities in Montreal’s West Island to open its first book-share box — a mailbox-sized library positioned in front of the Lantier House.

The box is modelled after the historic landmark; it even has wooden shingles similar to those house.

The location isn’t an accident — it’s one of the farthest points in town from the local library.

Kirkland has launched its own bookshare box, modelled after Lantier House. DDO and Beaconsfield launched theirs already. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 21, 2017

“We’re trying to encourage people who live at the furthest point from the library so they can borrow books,” said the town’s head librarian, Sonia Djevalikian.

“We’re trying to encourage reading.”

Just two days after the book-share launched, Djevalikian said all the books in the tiny box have been checked out.

The box is a pretty detailed rendering of Lantier House — right down to the masonry and shingle roof. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/tRPoDhRKMy — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 21, 2017

“It’s allowed books to live more than once,” said Louis Doyle, who lives nearby.

“And it brings a kind of a community spirit.”