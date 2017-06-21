Traffic
12:23 pm

1 person killed in collision near Red Deer, Alta.

Police are investigating after one person died in a two vehicle collision in central Alberta Wednesday.

The collision happened on Highway 11-A and Range Road 283, which is northwest of Red Deer.

Blackfalds RCMP are investigating the fatal crash.

Motorists were advised at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday to avoid the area because the intersection was closed.

