1 person killed in collision near Red Deer, Alta.
Police are investigating after one person died in a two vehicle collision in central Alberta Wednesday.
The collision happened on Highway 11-A and Range Road 283, which is northwest of Red Deer.
Blackfalds RCMP are investigating the fatal crash.
Motorists were advised at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday to avoid the area because the intersection was closed.
