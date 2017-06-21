COMMENTARY: Senate must pass the ‘judge training bill’

It’s a given that partisan attitudes often affect potential legislation in Parliament, but sometimes common sense needs to trump party politics.

Such is the case with Rona Ambrose‘s private member’s bill to require sexual assault education for would-be judges.

The bill, C-337 on the docket, would involve training on sexual assault, including rape myths and how trauma can affect memory and it would be required for any candidate who is seeking a judicial appointment.

Recent history, including the infamous judge who asked a sexual assault victim why she didn’t just keep her legs closed, indicates that the training is needed.

Parliament certainly understands that; the bill passed unanimously in the Commons, a rare occurrence indeed, but the Senate seems to be dragging their heels on this important legislation.

Even former prime minister Kim Campbell has weighed in on the issue.

Campbell was instrumental in updating Canada’s rape shield laws when she was in the Mulroney cabinet, but she fears that the law is not reflected in recent judicial decisions.

I don’t know if it’s some disgruntled ex-Liberal senators or the usual partisan blockade from Tory senators, but the upper chamber needs to get its act together.

With the summer recess imminent, it’s time for senators to stop their petulant behaviour and pass the bill.