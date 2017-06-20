Marco Rubio has a laugh on Twitter over ‘alleged failed hug’ with Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump was on Capitol Hill Tuesday for a meeting with Republican politicians to discuss family tax credits.

That was where she crossed paths with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a rival of her father’s during the 2016 election.

Coverage of Ivanka Trump on Globalnews.ca:

Associated Press reporter Erica Werner captured the moment with her phone.

Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017

And Twitter users had plenty to say after she posted the awkward photo to social media.

Marco Rubio hugs Ivanka like she's a giant bottle of water. pic.twitter.com/KgfoNTtb2O — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 20, 2017

*Rubio after waiting for two hours behind the pillar

"Wow, Ivanka, what a surprise. It's so good to see you again." pic.twitter.com/qsxBXwpstp — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 20, 2017

The encounter provided fodder for a Margaret Atwood reference:

Are you sure this isn't a screen cap from the handmaids tale? — James B. (@jimb345) June 20, 2017

One Twitter user referenced another awkward non-hug that also set social media ablaze.

I knew Marco Rubio's hug looked familiar pic.twitter.com/r83yLkhhTI — A Cold Rog (@iamtherog) June 20, 2017

Twitter user @DuoVonDagrate noted how stiff Trump appeared in the picture.

It's like kids were trying to make two mannequins kiss at Old Navy. — D.V. Dagrate ⭕ (@DuoVonDagrate) June 20, 2017

While Twitter users had their fun, Rubio and Trump rolled with the punches once they discovered the splash they made on social media.

Just left Intel comm & informed meeting 2day with @IvankaTrump blowing up twitter over alleged failed hug! Investigating. Will respond soon — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

We believe we have our own unclassified photographic evidence that will shed greater details on this incident. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

Trump suggested Rubio was behind the “failed hug.”

Anonymous sources say @marcorubio planned the alleged failed hug. I have no comment (but I would have hugged him anyway! 🤗) https://t.co/TChrqWsL4D — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2017

Rubio then posted a series of tweets including a pic with the “faces blurred for security purposes.”

New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes) pic.twitter.com/GzSLe3JD3I — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Additional photo from moments right after today's alleged failed hug provide new details to this developing story. pic.twitter.com/TFyhB2cQuM — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

Finally, Trump tried to close down the matter by showing that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the “fake news” tree.