Marco Rubio has a laugh on Twitter over ‘alleged failed hug’ with Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump was on Capitol Hill Tuesday for a meeting with Republican politicians to discuss family tax credits.
That was where she crossed paths with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a rival of her father’s during the 2016 election.
Associated Press reporter Erica Werner captured the moment with her phone.
And Twitter users had plenty to say after she posted the awkward photo to social media.
The encounter provided fodder for a Margaret Atwood reference:
One Twitter user referenced another awkward non-hug that also set social media ablaze.
Twitter user @DuoVonDagrate noted how stiff Trump appeared in the picture.
While Twitter users had their fun, Rubio and Trump rolled with the punches once they discovered the splash they made on social media.
Trump suggested Rubio was behind the “failed hug.”
Rubio then posted a series of tweets including a pic with the “faces blurred for security purposes.”
Finally, Trump tried to close down the matter by showing that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the “fake news” tree.
