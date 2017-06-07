Jerry Seinfeld awkwardly denies hug from Kesha
A A
Apparently Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t know who Kesha is.
While on the red carpet at the Night of Laughter & Song event at the Kenny Center on Monday, Seinfeld was in the middle of an interview when Kesha wanted to talk to the comedian.
The singer went in to get a hug from him and he rejected her. After attempting to go in for a hug and telling him how much she loves him, Seinfeld rejected her in a very awkward fashion.
READ MORE: Matthew Perry will never do a Friends revival
“No. No thanks,” Seinfeld said to Kesha, who ran away after the painful interaction.
We guess the two won’t be co-starring or sharing the stage any time soon.
© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.