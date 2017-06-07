Entertainment
June 7, 2017 9:52 am

Jerry Seinfeld awkwardly denies hug from Kesha

By Jordan Appugliesi ETCanada.com

Kesha goes in for a hug with Jerry Seinfeld.

Apparently Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t know who Kesha is.

While on the red carpet at the Night of Laughter & Song event at the Kenny Center on Monday, Seinfeld was in the middle of an interview when Kesha wanted to talk to the comedian.

The singer went in to get a hug from him and he rejected her. After attempting to go in for a hug and telling him how much she loves him, Seinfeld rejected her in a very awkward fashion.

“No. No thanks,” Seinfeld said to Kesha, who ran away after the painful interaction.

We guess the two won’t be co-starring or sharing the stage any time soon.

