Jerry Seinfeld awkwardly denies hug from Kesha

Apparently Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t know who Kesha is.

While on the red carpet at the Night of Laughter & Song event at the Kenny Center on Monday, Seinfeld was in the middle of an interview when Kesha wanted to talk to the comedian.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

The singer went in to get a hug from him and he rejected her. After attempting to go in for a hug and telling him how much she loves him, Seinfeld rejected her in a very awkward fashion.

READ MORE: Matthew Perry will never do a Friends revival

“No. No thanks,” Seinfeld said to Kesha, who ran away after the painful interaction.

We guess the two won’t be co-starring or sharing the stage any time soon.