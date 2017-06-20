Man, 18, facing impaired driving charges after car crashes into Oshawa house

One man is facing charges after a home and a vehicle in Oshawa’s Pinecrest neighbourhood were struck by an automobile on Monday night.

Durham Regional Police report that the automobile didn’t succeed in making an intended turn, and instead wound up careening into a private driveway.

According to police, the driver’s automobile collided with the home’s garage and a parked vehicle, both of which were extensively damaged.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Gregory McArton, 18, of Oshawa, faces five charges including those related to impaired driving, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Investigators encourage anybody with information to call Constable Schweig of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1836, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

