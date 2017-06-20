Two-tiered justice system, race issues the reason for lack of Lionel Desmond inquiry: relative

There are continued calls for an inquiry into the triple murder-suicide of a former Canadian soldier and his family earlier this year in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

Lionel Desmond, a 33-year-old military veteran who served in Afghanistan, shot his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his wife Shanna, 31, and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah in January – before turning the gun on himself.

Raymond Sheppard, a relative of Desmond’s, says there are a lot of unanswered questions following the tragedy.

“Where Lionel got the gun for instance, why a doctor might have signed off on his mental health, the rejection of services or the possible rejection of services at St. Martha’s Hospital in Antigonish and so many other questions have gone unanswered,” said Sheppard.

“A full, full blown inquiry would help to unearth the truth.”

Sheppard’s bother, Warren Edward Sheppard Jr., was murdered at a small options home in Dartmouth in March, 1996.

His killer, Albert Ian MacDonald, was found not criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing due to his mental illness.

Following Warren’s death, the Sheppard family spent years calling for an inquiry – but never received one.

Sheppard believes there is a two-tier justice system in Nova Scotia and that race plays a factor.

“Very few inquiries have been held in untimely deaths of African Nova Scotians,” said Sheppard.

“If you look at the Caucasian population, there have been many inquiries held into the untimely deaths of Caucasian people unfortunately. Life is precious, regardless of ethnicity. However, what is right for one should also be right for another based on the circumstances.”

Sheppard believes a full inquiry into what happened with Lionel Desmond would help the system overall – regardless of ethnicity.

“Because there are so many unanswered questions in this particular case, you can’t improve the programs and services for persons affected be mental health illness unless you know the answers to some of those questions. It’s just logical. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that,” he said.

The family of Lionel Desmond are scheduled to meet with officials from St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish on June 28.

While it’s a step forward, Sheppard would like to see more done.

“That’s a first step but it pales in comparison to what is fully needed. A full fledged inquiry, period.”