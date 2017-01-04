4 people found dead in Nova Scotia home are related, family member says

Four people found dead in an Upper Big Tracadie, Nova Scotia home on Tuesday evening were all related, a family member has confirmed to Global News.

A relative of the family told Global News the victims are a man and his wife, their 10-year-old daughter and the man’s mother.

The man was a member of the Canadian Forces and had recently served in Afghanistan, the relative said. After returning to Canada, he had sought treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in Montreal.

“He didn’t get the help. He should have had the professional help he needed and it was not done right away. When the man showed the signs he should have been put somewhere to have a full recovery,” the relative said.

Global News is not identifying the victims at this time because the RCMP is still working to notify next of kin.

The relative told Global News the man took his own life after killing his family members.

“I would have never, ever thought this would happen. He showed signs of acting out but he didn’t seem violent,” the relative said Tuesday morning.

“It’s heart wrenching.”

Family members tell @globalhalifax the situation in Upper Big Tracadie is a case of murder-suicide. Police not confirming #NS pic.twitter.com/ZtMcx146JZ — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) January 4, 2017

RCMP have released little information about the situation, but did say there is no threat to the public.

