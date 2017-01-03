Four people found dead in rural Nova Scotia home

The RCMP are investigating after four people were found dead inside a rural Nova Scotia home shortly after 6 p.m. AT on Tuesday.

The residence is located in Upper Big Tracadie, a small community located in Guysborough county, about 250 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

Police found four deceased individuals inside the home and say their preliminary investigation reveals no threat to public safety.

No details are being released on the age, gender or relation of the victims at this time.

*Editor’s note: A previous version of the story incorrectly stated Upper Big Tracadie was in Antigonish county. It is actually in Guysborough county. Global News regrets the error.