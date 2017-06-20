TextULater campaign gaining steam in Burlington

An anti-distracted driving campaign is gaining steam in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police launched its inaugural #TextULater campaign on June 1, urging young drivers to leave their phones alone while driving.

Between June 5 and 9, more than 2,000 high school students in Burlington signed a pledge to do so.

More than 300 tweets, reaching some 306,000 Twitter users and making more than 3.2 million impressions, were also generated during the first week of the campaign.

Halton police say the second phase of public education campaign will have officers meet with area youth groups and run a booth at the Canada Day 150 event at Spencer Smith Park on July 1.

The #TextULater initiative is expected to roll out to high school students in Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills next year.

Halton police say 2,040 motorists were charged with distracted driving in Halton Region between Jan. 1 and Nov. 24, 2016.