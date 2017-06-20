Crime
June 20, 2017 10:22 am

Injured man found in downtown Calgary taken to hospital by EMS

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: An ambulance travels along 14 Street N.W. in Calgary, Alta.

File photo
Calgary EMS said a man suffering from serious head and facial injuries was taken to hospital on Tuesday after being found downtown.

The victim, a man in his early 30s, was spotted by police in the area of 8 Avenue S.W. and 9 Street S.W. at around 4 a.m.

Police then called paramedics to the scene, who transported the victim to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

EMS said it’s unknown how or when the victim sustained the injuries.

Global News