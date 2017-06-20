Injured man found in downtown Calgary taken to hospital by EMS
Calgary EMS said a man suffering from serious head and facial injuries was taken to hospital on Tuesday after being found downtown.
The victim, a man in his early 30s, was spotted by police in the area of 8 Avenue S.W. and 9 Street S.W. at around 4 a.m.
Police then called paramedics to the scene, who transported the victim to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.
EMS said it’s unknown how or when the victim sustained the injuries.
