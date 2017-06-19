Thieves target parked vehicles at City of Calgary golf course

A round of golf for unsuspecting victims on Father’s Day took a turn for the worse after they were targeted by thieves.

Monica Kretschmer said she parked her locked car at the Richmond Green golf course on Sunday. When she returned to her vehicle, it was vandalized and her purse was gone.

“It was a shock,” she said. “You don’t intend to see your whole window missing and just glass everywhere.”

Kretschmer said the lot makes vehicles vulnerable. It’s heavily treed with one way in and one way out.

“It’s the violation and the smashing of the window and the personal belongings…you don’t realize what’s in that bag,” Kretschmer said. “Luckily I took my wallet but threw my bag in the back and covered it up. I will never do that again.”

READ MORE: Calgary police launch Operation Cold Start in hopes of preventing vehicle thefts

Global News spoke to another victim from that same day.

“It’s like invasion of personal property and damage to your vehicle,” said Betty Yearwood, whose truck window was smashed. “They should have cameras and checking in…telling people this is a problem.”

Kretschmer said staff at the golf clubhouse admitted to her this was a chronic issue and that they see thefts nearly every week.

“Not taking action is unacceptable.”

Richmond Green is a City of Calgary golf course. Officials said this is the first they’ve heard of the issue and will investigate further.

If it’s validated as a problem, they will ensure staff give verbal reminders to golfers to lock things up.

Officials said surveillance cameras would be a last resort.

READ MORE: Spike in crime prompts Calgary police to release dramatic helicopter footage of ‘reckless’ car thefts