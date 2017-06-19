Dirty Apron’s poached sablefish with buttered crab recipe

In celebration of Canada Day, the Dirty Apron is holding a special week of Canadian inspired cooking classes. Chef David Robertson shows us how to make poached sablefish with buttered crab.

Poached Sablefish with Buttered Crab

Serves 2

Ingredients

Sablefish

2x3oz Smoked Sablefish

400 ml Milk

2 sprigs Thyme

1 Bay Leaf

2 cloves Garlic (minced)

Buttered Crab

40 ml Vermouth





20g Unsalted Butter60g Fresh Crab Meat (de-shelled)60g Leeks (white & light green parts)100 ml Cream1⁄2 Lemon2 sprigs Italian Parsley (chopped)2 sprigs Tarragon (chopped)Salt & Pepper

Method

In a saucepot, bring the milk, thyme, bay leaf, and garlic to a simmer. Turn the heat to low and place the sablefish into the pot for 6 minutes. The fish should remain soft and tender.

While the sablefish is poaching, sauté the leek rings in a small saucepot with butter for about 2 minutes. Add the vermouth and lemon juice to the leeks and cook for another minute. Add the cream and reduce by half then add the crabmeat and fresh herbs.

Place the buttered crab into the center of the plate and stack the sablefish on top