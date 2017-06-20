4 Saskatchewan men fined total of $71K for illegal hunting activities

Four men have been fined a total of $71,000 for illegal hunting near the farming community of Hazlet in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Investigators determined the four were claiming to be outfitters and in October 2014 illegally shot a mule deer buck which was exported to the United States for two clients.

Last November, Charles Meechance pleaded guilty to unlawfully acting as a guide, unlawful hunting and providing false information.

A trial was held for the remaining men in May.

Gerald Meechance, Neal Meechance and Steven Pritchard were all found guilty of unlawfully acting as a guide, aiding and abetting, and falsifying an export permit.

A 2-1/2-year multi-agency investigation included conservation officers, the Saskatchewan Environment Ministry, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Conservation Officer Service.

Forensic analysis experts and witnesses from Wisconsin were also involved.