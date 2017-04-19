Kamsack, Sask. man fined 2nd time for illegal hunting activities

A Kamsack, Sask., man has been fined a second time for illegal hunting activities in the province.

Conservation officers received a turn in poachers (TIP) call in October 2015 stating nighttime hunting was happening in an area southwest of Pelly.

Officers then went on a night patrol and saw someone in a vehicle shining a spotlight into a field.

READ MORE: Former TV host fined in Saskatchewan for illegal hunting

At one point, the spotlight was shone on the officer’s patrol vehicle that was parked in the field.

Officers stopped the vehicle and determined that Robert Severight was exercising his hunting treaty rights but admitted he did not have permission to hunt on that land.

The following day, conservation officers determined Severight had been hunting near a home that could not be seen in the dark, posing a significant risk to those inside.

Severight, 39, was recently found guilty in provincial court of using a spotlight to hunt and hunting within 500 metres of a residence and fined $1,200.

READ MORE: Two Saskatchewan men fined $3K for poaching, night hunting with spotlight

His firearm and spotlight were forfeited to the Crown.

Under the Saskatchewan Wildlife Act and its regulations, it is illegal to use a spotlight to hunt except on First Nations and subject to band bylaws.

Severight was previously fined for illegal hunting activities in 2014 for not obtaining permission from a landowner to hunt.

It is illegal to hunt on land without first obtaining permission from the landowner, even when exercising treaty rights.