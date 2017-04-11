Canada
April 11, 2017 12:58 pm

Former TV host fined in Saskatchewan for illegal hunting

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Jason David, who was known as Chris David on television, fined in Saskatchewan for violations in a hunt broadcast on Wild TV.

Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press
A A

An Alberta man who hosted two hunting shows has been fined for hunting violations in Saskatchewan in an episode that aired on Wild TV.

Jason David, who was known as Chris David on television, was charged after a white-tailed buck was shot in the wrong wildlife zone near Grenfell, Sask.

READ MORE: Two Saskatchewan men fined $3K for poaching, night hunting with spotlight

Story continues below

Saskatchewan conservation officers were alerted to the hunt in 2011 by Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials.

Investigators determined the buck was unlawfully taken to Alberta following the hunt.

A Broadview, Sask. provincial court judge found David guilty of hunting without a licence, unlawfully possessing and exporting wildlife, and falsifying his big game draw application.

He was fined $5,600 and given a one-year hunting suspension.

READ MORE: $22K in fines for illegal outfitting, hunting in Biggar, Sask. area

David also appeared on The Hunting Chronicles and No Limits TV. He is no longer on either show.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chris David
Hunting
Hunting Violations
Illegal Hunting
Jason David
No Limits TV
Saskatchewan Hunting Violations
Saskatchewan Illegal Hunting
The Hunting Chronicles
Wild TV

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News