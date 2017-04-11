Former TV host fined in Saskatchewan for illegal hunting
An Alberta man who hosted two hunting shows has been fined for hunting violations in Saskatchewan in an episode that aired on Wild TV.
Jason David, who was known as Chris David on television, was charged after a white-tailed buck was shot in the wrong wildlife zone near Grenfell, Sask.
Saskatchewan conservation officers were alerted to the hunt in 2011 by Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials.
Investigators determined the buck was unlawfully taken to Alberta following the hunt.
A Broadview, Sask. provincial court judge found David guilty of hunting without a licence, unlawfully possessing and exporting wildlife, and falsifying his big game draw application.
He was fined $5,600 and given a one-year hunting suspension.
David also appeared on The Hunting Chronicles and No Limits TV. He is no longer on either show.
