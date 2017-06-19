Crime
June 19, 2017 1:18 pm

New Brunswick RCMP confiscate 390,000 cigarettes in 2 separate seizures

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP seized 270,000 illegal cigarettes from a vehicle on June 17, 2017

HO-New Brunswick RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP announced on Monday that they seized 390,00 illegal cigarettes following two traffic stops on the Trans-Canada Highway this past week.

The first seizure occurred on June 16 at around 1:45 p.m. when Mounties stopped a vehicle near Bedell, N.B.

A search soon led to the discovery of 120,000 illegal cigarettes in the car’s trunk.

The driver, a 20-year-old from Fredericton, was released pending a future appearance in court.

New Brunswick RCMP seized 120,000 illegal cigarettes from a vehicle on June 16, 2017

HO-New Brunswick RCMP

The second seizure occurred the next day when RCMP stopped a vehicle near Waterville, N.B. Police found 270,000 illegal cigarettes in that car.

Two men from Nova Scotia, a 52-year-old and a 29-year-old were released pending future court appearances.

Police say they do not believe the two seizures are related.

