New Brunswick RCMP confiscate 390,000 cigarettes in 2 separate seizures
New Brunswick RCMP announced on Monday that they seized 390,00 illegal cigarettes following two traffic stops on the Trans-Canada Highway this past week.
The first seizure occurred on June 16 at around 1:45 p.m. when Mounties stopped a vehicle near Bedell, N.B.
A search soon led to the discovery of 120,000 illegal cigarettes in the car’s trunk.
The driver, a 20-year-old from Fredericton, was released pending a future appearance in court.
The second seizure occurred the next day when RCMP stopped a vehicle near Waterville, N.B. Police found 270,000 illegal cigarettes in that car.
Two men from Nova Scotia, a 52-year-old and a 29-year-old were released pending future court appearances.
Police say they do not believe the two seizures are related.
