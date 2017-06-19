BC Liberals end ‘real-time’ reporting of political donations

The BC Liberals have stopped their “real-time” disclosure of political donations.

The party implemented the policy back in January, which saw it voluntarily disclose political donations every two weeks.

In March, it also signalled plans for legislation that would make “real-time” disclosure mandatory for all parties.

However, the party made its last disclosure on June 2.

In an email to CKNW, party spokesperson Emile Scheffel says Liberals are now abandoning the program.

Scheffel says real time reporting requires significant staff time, and that the party is “now refocusing staff resources on preparing for changes to political financing law.”

Those changes refer to a now nearly assured end to corporate and union political donations in the province.

The NDP-Green alliance has pledged to ban those donations if it can take control of the House.

With Monday’s revelation that the Liberals will also commit to a ban on corporate and union donations in their Throne Speech, the policy appears bound to become law one way or another.

On Thursday, the Legislature sits for the first time since the May 9 election that saw the Liberals win 43 seats, the NDP 41, and the Greens 3.

