Corydon apartment fire sends two people to hospital
WINNIPEG — An early morning apartment fire on Corydon Avenue sent two people to hospital for smoke inhalation.
Crews arrived to the scene on the 900 block of Corydon Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the fire was first located on the third floor.
The building was evacuated, and a portion of Corydon street was closed to traffic from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Officials said there are no updates on the condition of the two people sent to hospital.
A cause for the fire and an estimation of damages is yet to be determined.
