June 18, 2017 12:46 pm

Corydon apartment fire sends two people to hospital

By Reporter  Global News

Officials said the fire was first located on the third floor.

Jordan Pearn/Global News
WINNIPEG — An early morning apartment fire on Corydon Avenue sent two people to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews arrived to the scene on the 900 block of Corydon Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the fire was first located on the third floor.

The building was evacuated, and a portion of Corydon street was closed to traffic from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Officials said there are no updates on the condition of the two people sent to hospital.

A cause for the fire and an estimation of damages is yet to be determined.

 

