Tim Hague’s family ‘all with him’ as Alberta boxer remains in critical condition

The family of former UFC fighter Tim Hague thanked everyone for their continued support Sunday as the local boxer remained in critical condition.

Hague fought Adam Braidwood at a KO Boxing event at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday night. KO Boxing said Hague lost the fight by a knockout.

On Saturday, Hague’s family said he was in hospital fighting for his life.

“Thanks folks for all your messages and kind words,” his sister Jackie Neil wrote on Facebook. “Tim remains in critical condition. We are all with him.”

On Sunday, Neil shared an update on Facebook.

“Morning folks. On behalf of our family, we’d like to thank everyone for all the messages and words of support,” she wrote. “We try to respond to them all, but there are so many.

“There is lots if misinformation out there… Please refer back to either me or Ian’s statements for the latest accurate update. I did make a statement to the media yesterday, and that is accurate.

“As of 7:30 a.m., Tim remains in critical condition. There is no change. Our immediate family is all here with him. He hasn’t been alone since this happened.

“He is receiving the absolute best care, and we are so appreciative of all the doctors and nurses. If there is any update to be made, Ian or I will make a statement.”

Hague is originally from Boyle, Alta. and fights out of Edmonton.

He was a kindergarten teacher before making the move into mixed martial arts, holding a 21-13 record. He eventually fought in the UFC.

In 2016, after 10 years in the octagon professionally, the 6’4″, 265 lb Albertan set his sights on the boxing ring.

Hague is also a coach at the UFC Gym in Sherwood Park.

“Tim started working for us in April of this year, but he was member with us first,” gym owner Alicia Landry said in a statement to Global News.

“He wanted to coach MMA. He came aboard with us as a personal coach. He wanted to help people meet their fitness goals and develop a love of the sport.

“He is one of the most genuine people we’ve had the pleasure to meet. Always smiling and has a positive presence.

“Tim fit in immediately, everyone loved him from day one. We send him and his family all of our prayers,” Landry said.

Global News reached out to KO Boxing but the promoter declined comment.

The City of Edmonton has not yet commented.