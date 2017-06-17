Former Alberta UFC fighter and local boxer Tim Hague in critical condition

Tim Hague, the man known as “The Thrashing Machine” in the octagon, is in critical condition in hospital Saturday with his family by his side.

Hague fought Adam Braidwood at a KO Boxing event at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday night. KO Boxing said Hague lost the fight by a knockout.

“Thanks folks for all your messages and kind words,” his sister Jackie Neil wrote on Facebook Saturday afternoon. “Tim remains in critical condition. We are all with him.”

In a statement to Global News, Neil said: “Tim is currently with all his immediate family. He is in critical condition. We ask for prayers and privacy at this awful, unexpected time.”

In a Facebook video posted June 3, Hague promoted the fight against “seven-and-one Adam Braidwood.” He said he stepped in with short notice.

“I’ll fight anybody. I’m one-and-two, Adam’s seven-and-one,” Hague said in the video. “He won a world title in his last fight. But I’m stepping up on a few weeks’ notice because he was mentioning he didn’t have an opponent and I’m always game.”

Two days earlier, Hague said in another video: “I just hope everybody makes this fight because there’s going to be something special going on.”

Hague is originally from Boyle, Alta. and fights out of Edmonton.

He was a kindergarten teacher before making the move into mixed martial arts, holding a record of 21 losses over 13 wins. He eventually fought in the UFC.

In 2016, after 10 years in the octagon professionally, the 6’4″, 265 lb Albertan set his sights on the boxing ring.

Hague has also helped raise awareness for the Wounded Warriors military fund.