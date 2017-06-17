More charges laid in ‘CanadaCreep’ Twitter investigation involving Calgary man

Police laid additional charges in relation to the “CanadaCreep” voyeurism investigation involving a 42-year-old man from Calgary.

Jeffrey Robert Williamson was re-arrested Friday and charged Saturday with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Williamson was first charged with several counts of voyeurism and publication of voyeuristic recordings in connection with a now-disabled Twitter account and was released on conditions after his first court appearance Thursday.

The additional charges came after police seized a number of electronic devices belonging to Williamson that contained multiple terabytes of data.

The investigation started after Calgary police received complaints from social media users of “clearly disturbing” behavior over the Twitter account, which posted hundreds of photos and videos of women in downtown Calgary.

The images focused on women’s breasts, buttocks and other body parts and appeared to be taken without the women’s knowledge or consent.

Williamson will make his next court appearance on Monday, June 19.

Voyeurism is punishable under the Criminal Code of Canada. Staff Sgt. Cory Dayley, head of the Calgary Police cybercrime investigations unit, said penalties would depend on the charges laid once a suspect is identified. Officers will also have to determine who was taking the photos and videos, and whether that’s the same person who was sharing the material online.

-With files from Erika Tucker