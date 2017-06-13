‘CanadaCreep’ Twitter account shut down, police to address upskirt photos, videos of women

Calgary police are set to answer questions Tuesday afternoon after an outcry from social media users over a Twitter account that posted hundreds of photos of women in downtown Calgary.

The issue? The photos focused on women’s breasts, buttocks and other body parts and appear to be taken without the women’s knowledge or consent.

One caption reads, “Look at those puppies bounce” and another says, “Smokin’ hot see-through dress.”

The account had about 17,000 followers and was active for almost a year before it was permanently suspended Tuesday morning.

Calgary’s CTrain stations and the Plus-15 above-ground pathway system were seen as typical backgrounds in many of the photos. Some women appear to have been captured during the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

The Calgary Police Service cyber/forensics unit is speaking at 2:30 p.m. MT, set to address the “CanadaCreep Twitter account that is circulating images of women in downtown Calgary.”

Voyeurism is punishable under the Criminal Code of Canada.

