Calgary man charged in ‘CanadaCreep’ Twitter investigation released on conditions

A 42-year-old Calgary man charged with several counts of voyeurism and publication of voyeuristic recordings in connection with a now-disabled Twitter account was released on conditions Thursday.

It came during the first court appearance for Jeffrey Robert Williamson.

WATCH: Staff Sergeant Cory Dayley of the Calgary Police Service Cyber/Forensics Unit announces they have laid charges in the “CanadaCreep” investigation.

Williamson appeared from the Calgary Remand Centre via CCTV and was represented in court by duty counsel.

The conditions include:

$2,000 cash bond

Williamson is prohibited from entering the downtown Calgary core

He is prohibited from possessing, using or accessing a personal computer or cellphone except at a business or school under supervision

He is not allowed to text

Williamson is prohibited from capturing images from a camera

He is prohibited from accessing social media accounts or creating a social media account

He cannot have any contact with any complainants

Williamson’s next court appearance will be at the Case Management Office (CMO) on July 24.

On Wednesday, police thanked the public for their “overwhelming help” in identifying Williamson.

WATCH: Calgary police working with thousands of pictures in ‘CanadaCreep’ case

The account featured photos of unsuspecting women at CTrain stations, Plus-15s and other places around Calgary.

It was open for about a year, with about 17,000 followers, before it was shut down for being inappropriate.

Police said Wednesday that images of a potential suspect caught in video reflections and shared by concerned social media users were useful in “helping bring the case to a conclusion.”

“They helped us resolve the investigation, yes,” Staff Sgt. Cory Dayley said Wednesday, declining to comment further on the identity of the suspect, other than to say he has no criminal past.

In all, investigators said they have seized computers and other devices, finding terabytes of data with “hundreds of thousands” of images after a search warrant was carried out on a home in the southeast neighbourhood of Prestwick.

“We’ll start working backwards now, looking at the evidence and how each image was obtained in the videos, where they were obtained and the extent the suspect went to obtain them,” Dayley said. “Then we’ll work with the Crown to determine if other charges come with that.”

READ MORE: ‘CanadaCreep’ Twitter account shut down, police call voyeuristic behaviour ‘ethically wrong’

Calgary police opened up an investigation leading to the arrest of Williamson late Tuesday afternoon.

“It could take weeks, if not months, to go through (the data),” Dayley said.

WATCH: ‘It’s disturbing social behaviour’ says CPS on ‘CanadaCreep’

Dayley was asked if those who retweeted or shared the images and videos on social media could also be looking at charges.

“Anybody who does distribute it, based on how it’s done or the totality or intent behind that, depending on how the investigation unfolds, we may look at that.”

Police said anyone who has identified themselves as a victim in any of the images posted online is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

With files from Global’s Tony Tighe, Erika Tucker and Phil Heidenreich