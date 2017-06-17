West Island resident arrested during flood relief efforts granted discharge

A West Island man arrested after piling up sand bags to fix a leaking dike has been granted unconditional discharge.

Alain Furlano, who pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, will not serve time in jail.

He won’t have a criminal record and has no probation.

Furlano was arrested after allegedly failing to heed the instructions of an official who told him he wasn’t allowed to fix the dike.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Pierrefonds resident arrested during relief efforts to remain behind bars

“I feel better. At this moment, this [pleading guilty] was the best decision for me and my family,” Furlano told Global News.

“It was never my intention do a criminal thing.”

Furlano was held for 55 hours by police.

WATCH ABOVE: Alain Furlano being arrested by police

He argues he was tired of waiting for the city to do something to prevent water from reaching his and his neighbours’ homes.

Furlano’s home was flooded. He says his family is now focused on cleaning up.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Roxboro residents want someone held accountable over dike dispute

But before they can fully move on, he says he continues to put pressure on the city.

“We have to make sure the dike has to go back up before we do anything in our house because we don’t want anything happen again,” Furlano said.

“The whole street is supporting me. They can’t arrest the whole street,” Furlano said with a smile.