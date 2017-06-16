William Sandeson jury unable to reach verdict after 2 days, deliberations continue

The jury in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson has not yet reached a verdict.

The jury, which consists of six men and six women, started deliberating Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

They were sequestered to a local hotel Thursday night and resumed deliberations Friday morning.

In total, the jury has spent 11 hours considering evidence presented in court and whether or not they believe William Sandeson killed Taylor Samson. So far, have been unable to reach a verdict.

Deliberations stopped Friday at 6 p.m. for the evening with the jury being sent to a hotel for a second night.

There are four possible verdicts the jury can reach for William Sandeson: guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second degree murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

In order for the 24-year-old to be found guilty of first-degree murder, Judge Josh Arnold told the jury in his final instructions that four elements must be proven.

Those are that William Sandeson caused the death of Taylor Samson, that he caused Samson’s death unlawfully, that he intended to cause Samson’s death and that Samson’s killing was both planned and deliberate.

Sandeson’s trial has spanned nine weeks with the jury hearing from more than 30 Crown and defence witnesses.

The jury has a mound of evidence to consider when making their decision, with 100 exhibits entered as evidence in the trial.

The court heard that some pieces of evidence – like a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, ammunition and bloody money – were found by police officers at Sandeson’s Henry Street apartment.

Other items, like a shower curtain, tarp and a large black duffel bag were seized from Sandeson’s family farm in Truro, N.S.

Sandeson chose not to testify on his own behalf during the trial — but the jury did get to hear from him through hours of police interrogation videos.

In them, Sandeson gives investigators several different versions of events that took place at his apartment on the night of Aug. 15, 2015. Those videos are also available for jurors to view, if they wish, while they deliberate.

The jury will resume deliberations Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.